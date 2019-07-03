Services
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Brito

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Brito Obituary
Michael Brito

Keansburg - Michael Brito, age 58, of Keansburg, NJ passed away on June 30th, 2019. Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Michael was born and raised in West New York, New Jersey. He was a long time and valued member of the Keansburg community. He is survived by wife Donna Brito, son Jeremy Brito, Daughter-in-law Janine Brito and their son Aidan, siblings George, Medardo, and Madeline, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received Saturday July 6th from 1:00 - 4:30pm at the Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel avenue Hazlet, NJ 07734. For condolences and further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now