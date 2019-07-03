|
|
Michael Brito
Keansburg - Michael Brito, age 58, of Keansburg, NJ passed away on June 30th, 2019. Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Michael was born and raised in West New York, New Jersey. He was a long time and valued member of the Keansburg community. He is survived by wife Donna Brito, son Jeremy Brito, Daughter-in-law Janine Brito and their son Aidan, siblings George, Medardo, and Madeline, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received Saturday July 6th from 1:00 - 4:30pm at the Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel avenue Hazlet, NJ 07734. For condolences and further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019