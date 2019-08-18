|
Michael "Mike" Bruce Halpern
Clearwater Beach, FL - Michael "Mike" Bruce Halpern passed away peacefully at his home in Clearwater Beach, Florida, surrounded by his loved ones on July 30, 2019. Mike was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from Brooklyn College with a BS in Business and went on to receive three master's degrees in education. He was a retired NYC Board of Education School Principal. Mike started Staten Island Day Camp in 1979, which became the longest continuously owned summer camp in Staten Island. He was proud that he lived to see his camp mark its 40th anniversary this year. Mike's passion for excellence, love of children, and magnetic personality made the camp the most-sought after summer activity for kids ages four to thirteen in the area. Mike's many acts of kindness and caring for families left a lasting impression on the Staten Island community that will be sorely missed. His legacy will continue on through the Staten Island Day Camp for years to come.
Mike contributed many years of service to his condominium community, serving on the board in committees and as one of its directors since 2014. Mike was well-loved by friends and employees alike for his dedication and ability to find the humor in all challenges. He was known for his wit and his kindness to others, especially those in need. Mike made a lasting impression and touched many lives with his engaging and helpful ways. He often went well above the call of duty in helping neighbors, friends, and family.
Mike was an avid boater, rock-music lover, avid sports fan and work out fanatic. He loved entertaining friends at his home and hosted many parties filled with laughter and warmth.
Above all, Mike loved his family. He especially loved his wife Valerie and three grandchildren. Mike is survived by his best friend and wife Valerie, his sons by marriage Dennis and Anthony, his son Lance, his daughter Jodi, and his three grandchildren, Hailey, Liam, and Abigail.
All are welcome to attend a public memorial service at 4PM on August 24th at Willowbrook Park (1 Eton Pl., Staten Island, N.Y.), where he started Staten Island Day Camp in 1979, and where he stood on a large prominent rock as his stage. Please visit statenislanddaycamp.com for more details. In Lieu of flowers a memorial contribution to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or your local hospice would be appreciated. visit: Hollowayfuneralhomefl.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019