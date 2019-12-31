|
Michael C. DeRoche
Keansburg - Michael C. DeRoche, 60, of Keansburg, passed away on Monday, December 30th, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. He was born in Staten Island, lived in Cliffwood, prior to moving to Keansburg 37 years ago. Michael was a Machine Operator for Celotex in Perth Amboy and worked for Meridian Nursing and Rehab in Environmental, Shrewsbury. Michael was a member of the Bayshore Senior Center, enjoyed playing Pool, was an avid Saints fan; loved classic rock, his fish tank, his tools and his grandchildren and family. Michael was pre-deceased by his parents; Charles and Patricia DeRoche and his brother; Thomas DeRoche. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years; Arlene DeRoche of Keansburg; his daughter and son in-law; Michele and Christopher Hoff of Keansburg; his brother; Steven DeRoche of Florida; three sisters; Linda DeRoche of Florida, Susan Hammond of North Carolina and Kathy DeRoche of Florida; three grandchildren; Robert Baxter Jr., Cameryn DeRoche and Bailey Baxter; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday from 2-4pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. On Monday there will be a 10:00am Mass at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg. Cremation will be private. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020