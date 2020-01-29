Services
Michael C. DiBiase


1933 - 2020
Michael C. DiBiase Obituary
Michael C. DiBiase

Long Branch -

Michael C. DiBiase, 86, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born May 7, 1933 in Jersey City, the son of Ercole and Vera DiBiase. Michael was preceded in death by his wife Lucille and sister MaryAnn Pawlikowski. He is survived by sister Louise Doren, 3 sons Michael Jr., James and his wife Theresa and Joseph and his wife Kim, along with his six loving grandchildren Nicholas, Joseph, Julia, Daniella, Natalie and Michael. He was a US Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War and worked 35 years at PSE&G before retiring to Bradenton Fl, where he recaptured his love of Pigeon Racing. A celebration of Michael's life is scheduled for 11:00 am at Holy Innocents Church in Neptune NJ along with a gathering of family and friends immediately after. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc. at http://www.apdaparkinson.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
