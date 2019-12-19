|
Michael C. Kubas
Lakewood - Michael C. Kubas 93 of Lakewood passed away December 18, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Manasquan for 33 years before moving to Lakewood 9 months ago.
Michael served in the United States Navy during WW II. He worked for PSE & G for several years before he was a Firefighter for Elizabeth Fire Department for 28 years before his retirement in 1985.
He enjoyed fishing with his sons Thomas and Michael, he had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved serving the people of Elizabeth as a Firefighter and loved the comradery of his fellow firefighters.
He was predeceased by his son Michael Kubas, his brother Edward Kubas and two sisters Julie Florek and Estelle Ziobro.
Surviving is his wife Joan Virkaltis Kubas, his son Thomas Kubas and two grandchildren.
Michael Kubas and Kelly Plunkett, a great grandson Mason Kubas, his daughter-in- law Joanne Kubas and his beloved nephews Henry Ziobro, Walter Florek, and Allen and Edward Kubas and his niece Lynn Ziobro.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to the woundedwarriorsproject.org in his memory would be appreciated. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019