Michael Cavanaugh
Michael Cavanaugh

Forked River - Michael Cavanaugh, age 61, of Forked River passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Michael was born in Philadelphia moving to Forked River as a child. He worked for Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #19. Mike enjoyed watching sports and always rooted for Philly teams. He had the worlds biggest heart. He was a prankster and would do anything to make someone laugh.

Mike is predeceased by his sister Lynn Van Leer, his Nephew Joseph Cavanaugh, and his grandson Kyler Gandy. He is survived by his children Michael (Nicole), Paige (Joseph) Gandy, and Connor(Fiancé Paige Principato), two grandsons, eight siblings along with many loving family and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2 until time of service at 3:45pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, Cremation was private.




Published in Beach Haven Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 03:45 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
SEP
19
Service
03:45 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
