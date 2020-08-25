Michael Charles Polk



Long Branch - Michael Charles Polk was born December 8th, 1951 in Decatur Illinois, and passed away at home in Long Branch, New Jersey on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. He will be remembered by many for countless reasons: his love and dedication to God, his outgoing and playful nature, and his moves on the dance floor, to name a few. He had a strong allegiance to family and assumed the role of mentor when called upon. He lived everyday with a smile on his face that was contagious to all he encountered. He is survived by his son, Charles Ransom Polk, his daughter and son-in-law Dinah Marlene Sepulveda and Jordan Lorenzo Sepulveda as well as many extended sons and daughters.



His memorial is postponed until restrictions due to COVID 19 are lifted, so that all who knew and loved him can participate.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store