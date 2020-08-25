1/1
Michael Charles Polk
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Charles Polk

Long Branch - Michael Charles Polk was born December 8th, 1951 in Decatur Illinois, and passed away at home in Long Branch, New Jersey on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. He will be remembered by many for countless reasons: his love and dedication to God, his outgoing and playful nature, and his moves on the dance floor, to name a few. He had a strong allegiance to family and assumed the role of mentor when called upon. He lived everyday with a smile on his face that was contagious to all he encountered. He is survived by his son, Charles Ransom Polk, his daughter and son-in-law Dinah Marlene Sepulveda and Jordan Lorenzo Sepulveda as well as many extended sons and daughters.

His memorial is postponed until restrictions due to COVID 19 are lifted, so that all who knew and loved him can participate.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved