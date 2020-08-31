Michael Collins, Sr.



Freehold - Michael E Collins, Sr; Age 93 was laid to rest at St. Rose Of Lima Cemetery Freehold, NJ on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 - he passed peacefully in his sleep on February 24, 2020. A Private Service was held due to Covid-19 concerns. He lost the Love of his Life, Clare Elizabeth Smith Collins on August 19, 1989; daughter of John J. Smith and Mary Patricia Brady Smith of Freehold.



Born July 6, 1926; 14 Conover Street, Freehold to Clara Rhoades Collins and Romey W. Collins.Brother to James (Katherine), Joseph (Margie), Clarice (Richard), Dorothy (Robert) and Louise (Peter). Father to Michelle (Tom), Michael E Collins, Jr. (Judy) and Sean K. Collins (Sharon).Grandfather to Jesse, Martin (Emily and Baby Ozzy-Gail), Stephanie, Caroline, Mickey and Ryan. Step-grandfather to Kathleen (Brian and their Daughter Clare) and Christine (Tom).Uncle to many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and had many Cousins.His second wife Sandra A. Rauchbach; passed November 9, 2009. He loved every one of his family unconditionally and completely and was proud of them all. May we not neglect every person that he took under his wing and into his heart; and there were quite a few; you too were loved endlessly until the day he died!



He had a very full and colorful life - Parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and 3rd Degree Honorary Life Member in the Freehold Council Knights of Columbus.Graduate of St. Rose of Lima Grammar School; he took delight in telling the story that he and his buddy Red put a Black Winter Top Coat and a Fedora Hat on St. Rose, she was on top of the Lincoln Place Grammar School; Reverend John Kucker was not pleased. Crooner of Trenton Catholic High School, then Freehold High School; participating in football, basketball, as well as Semi-professional Basketball with Freehold notables such as, Spat Federici; George Ecks and other dear deceased friends.



Served 2 years in the Navy during World War II, honorably discharged July 2, 1946.Graduated from Seton Hall University, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration 1965.Started as a Plumber assisting his Father when he returned from the Navy.; then pursued and achieved a very successful accounting career from Cost Accountant; Senior Cost Analyst; Cost Accounting Supervisor; Controller; Director of Accounting & Operations; Assistant Chief Financial Officer; Chief financial Officer; and then finally Vice President of Finance; retiring in 1991. He was very proud of his professional accomplishments.



He was also successful in Real Estate owning homes in Freehold, Brenton Woods, Beachfront Manasquan, and Florida. Extensive travel; making two memorable trips to Ireland with his Wife, children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews; as well as touring Europe and the Islands many times.



He coached baseball, basketball, peewee football. He was zany, silly, quick witted completely engaging and sometime outrageous; but he loved to have fun! He was the first at a party, last to leave, a consummate host and totally entertaining. He was very philosophical, mildly vain, a perfectionist, and constantly in motion; very little could stop him; he fought leaving this world like a savage - he wanted to live forever! Until we are together again Dad, we your children and family take your determination, courage, stubbornness and even your sense of adventure to the moon and back -



We Love You!









