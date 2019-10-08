|
|
Michael Corridon
Tinton Falls - Michael Corridon, 89, of Tinton Falls passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City but raised by his maternal grandparents (the O'Connor family) in Causeway, County Kerry, Ireland. He returned to Jersey City at age 19 and soon enlisted in the United States Navy, serving 4 years before being honorably discharged in 1954. After working in several different factory positions in Jersey City, he began a 30-year career as a Car Inspector for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, retiring in 1993. Michael lived in Iselin from 1982 to 2007 before relocating to Seabrook Village.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Maureen Corridon, his brother, Thomas and his wife of 44 years, Patricia. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen, his son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Priscilla and grandsons, Mac and Jack as well as 7 beloved god children.
Friends and family are invited to a brief viewing at 11 am Thursday, October 17th, at the Ely Funeral Home in Neptune. A funeral mass will be held at 12:30 pm at Holy Innocents RC Church also in Neptune, followed by interment in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Spring Lake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the . Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019