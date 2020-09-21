1/1
Michael D. Carr Jr.
Michael D. Carr, Jr.

Lakehurst - Michael D. Carr, Jr., 31, of Lakehurst passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Voorhees, he was a lifelong resident of Lakehurst. Michael was a full-time student at Kean University.

Michael is survived by his father Michael Carr and his wife, Annette of Lakehurst, his mother Kim Howarth of Lakehurst, 4 brothers Anthony & Jonathan Lorenzo, Ryan Perez, William List, 2 sisters Caitlin & Nicole Carr, his maternal grandmother Susan Kaiser of Lakehurst, his paternal grandmother Carol Carr of Somers Point, Annette's parents Ron & Betty Hubler, and many other extended family and friends.

Visitation 1-3 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 with a religious service at 2:30 PM at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Burial to follow at Roadside Cemetery, Manchester Twp.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
