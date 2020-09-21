Michael D. Carr, Jr.



Lakehurst - Michael D. Carr, Jr., 31, of Lakehurst passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Voorhees, he was a lifelong resident of Lakehurst. Michael was a full-time student at Kean University.



Michael is survived by his father Michael Carr and his wife, Annette of Lakehurst, his mother Kim Howarth of Lakehurst, 4 brothers Anthony & Jonathan Lorenzo, Ryan Perez, William List, 2 sisters Caitlin & Nicole Carr, his maternal grandmother Susan Kaiser of Lakehurst, his paternal grandmother Carol Carr of Somers Point, Annette's parents Ron & Betty Hubler, and many other extended family and friends.



Visitation 1-3 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 with a religious service at 2:30 PM at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Burial to follow at Roadside Cemetery, Manchester Twp.









