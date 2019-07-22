|
Michael D. Gottstein
Bayville - Michael D. Gottstein, 45 of Brick passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Michael was a CPA and a partner at Berdon, LLP of Manhattan, NY. He was a lifelong resident of Brick. Michael was predeceased by his mother Jean Pearce Rotenberry.
Surviving are his father, Dennis Gottstein and his wife Pat; sisters, Cathy MacMoyle and her husband John, Lauren Gottstein and her wife Kayla; brothers Christopher Rotenberry and his wife Shelby, and Sean Gottstein and his fiance' Maisey; his uncle Ivan Gottstein; nephew John MacMoyle and niece Jordan MacMoyle.
A funeral service will be offered 11:00 am Monday, July 22 at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Condolences may be left by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Please make donations in lieu of flowers to the ASPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 22, 2019