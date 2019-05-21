Services
Michael D. Sastokas Obituary
Michael D. Sastokas

Manasquan - Michael D. Sastokas, 78, of Manasquan passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2019. Mike was born in Neptune, NJ to Michael J. and Ann D. Sastokas. He grew up in Freehold, NJ. He graduated from Saint Rose of Lima Grammar School, Freehold Regional High School and Youngstown State University. He was a high school Physical Education and Health teacher in the Youngstown and Freehold Regional School Districts. Mike was an outstanding football player at Freehold Regional High School and Youngstown State University. He took great pleasure in many interests, including the Jersey Shore, the island of Aruba, navigating the country's ski slopes, witnessing NASCAR races, enjoying the mystique of Atlantic City and Los Vegas casinos, and spending time with his high school friends. Mike also loved to talk to people and people loved to talk to him. His personality was engaging.

Mike is predeceased by his wife, Joan, his parents, Michael and Ann, his sister, Carol Ann Wells and his brother, Anthony. He is survived by his former wife, Louise Ferrarra (Ted), his son, Bryan (Kelley) and his daughter, Michelle Wish (Michael). He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Reagan and Shenley Wish, Alex, Sydney and Maya Sastokas.

Visiting will be at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, NJ on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Chapel, 544 East Main Street, Manasquan, NJ on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Attendees should go directly to the Chapel. Interment will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Road, Freehold.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of St. Dennis, 90 Union Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019
