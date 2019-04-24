Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Michael D. Winn

Howell Township - Michael D. Winn, 29, of Howell Township died on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born in New Brunswick.

He was a graduate of Manalapan High School and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Englishtown.

Surviving are his father, Douglas W. Winn; his mother, Kathleen Winn; a sister, Nicole E. Winn; his maternal grandfather, Frederick Redline; and his maternal grandmother, Barbara Brodie.

Private family memorial services will be held under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019
