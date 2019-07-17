|
Michael E. Duncan
Atlanta, GA - Michael E. Duncan, 59 of Atlanta, GA, by way of Tinton Falls, passed away on July 8, 2019 in Atlanta. Michael was a gifted basketball player and athlete, known all over Monmouth County for his outstanding athletic abilities. Visitation will be Friday, July 19 from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 61 Cherry St., Tinton Falls. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. Donations can be made to the church Youth Ministry. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019