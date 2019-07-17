Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
61 Cherry St.
Tinton Falls, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Michael E. Duncan

Michael E. Duncan Obituary
Michael E. Duncan

Atlanta, GA - Michael E. Duncan, 59 of Atlanta, GA, by way of Tinton Falls, passed away on July 8, 2019 in Atlanta. Michael was a gifted basketball player and athlete, known all over Monmouth County for his outstanding athletic abilities. Visitation will be Friday, July 19 from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 61 Cherry St., Tinton Falls. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. Donations can be made to the church Youth Ministry. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019
