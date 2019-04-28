|
|
Michael Edward Arentoft
Middletown - Michael Edward Arentoft, 72, formerly of Middletown, NJ, passed away suddenly on April 22, 2019. His wife and loving family were with him.
Michael was the son of the late Edward and Marcella Arentoft. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jacqueline; his son, Nathan Arentoft, and wife Mandy; his daughter, Alyssa Arentoft, and husband Justin Freedman; two precious grandchildren, Lucas and Noah Arentoft; his sister, Barbara Stromberg and her husband John; and many close family and friends.
Michael graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School, received a B.A. from Syracuse University, and an M.S. in Computer Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He retired as a Project Leader and Senior Systems Analyst from the Bank of New York. He also served as treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 22 in Atlantic Highlands, NJ for over 20 years. Michael and Jackie raised their family and lived in Middletown where they owned and operated East House Antiques for over 40 years. Two years ago, they moved to Santa Clarita, CA to be close to their children and grandchildren.
His most important roles were as a husband and a father. Dad was always there when you needed him. If you needed to talk, if you wanted to bounce ideas off him, or especially if you needed encouragement. When you needed help repairing your dryer, replacing your sprinkler system, flooring an attic, or fixing just about anything around the house, he was there. It seemed like he could do anything, and he made you laugh while doing it. Dad had a great sense of humor. He was kind and generous. He had a nickname for everyone. He enjoyed working in his garden, especially expanding it so there was less grass to mow. He walked every day with his favorite dog, Lexie, and then with mom when Lexie passed away. He instilled a love of reading in his children; books were everywhere and everyone always borrowed from one another. He loved music. He meticulously pulled every song from his collection and put it on his iPod. He would play music during dinner, sometimes the same album for far too long, and he once listened to the entire collection of Pink Floyd on a flight from Newark to Los Angeles. He would join in a board game with his children even when he didn't want to, which was often. And he loved playing with his grandchildren, especially video games with Lucas and puzzles with Noah.
He left us far too soon and he will be deeply missed.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Santa Clarita, CA on Wednesday, May 1 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will immediately follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, Children's Defense Fund, or the Wildlife Conservation Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019