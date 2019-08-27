|
|
Michael Edward Marcon
- - Michael Edward Marcon, born on September 23, 1936, passed away peacefully August 23, 2019.
Michael is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanette Mrozek Marcon; 2 daughters, Michelle Marcon Wright of Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, Karen Marcon Yorke of St. Augustine, FL; 3 grandsons, P.J. Miller, Bryan Miller, Richie Wright; 2 great-grandchildren, Abigail Wright and Carson Wright. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Marcon, Jr.
Michael was born in Elizabeth, NJ and went to Linden High School where he met the love of his life. He was a graduate of Fordham University. He started his career in pharmacy and advanced to Vice President of Rahway Hospital. Their love of boating, fishing and beach brought them to Jersey Shore. They moved to St. Augustine 7 years ago to enjoy year-round activities. Michael was an active member of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and remained a boat owner and licensed boat captain. He was a parishioner of St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to K9 for Warriors, 114 CampK9 Rd., Ponte Vedra, Fl 32081 or www.K9s forwarriors.org
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019