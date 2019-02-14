Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Michael Chase
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Lakewood-The Fairways - Michael Eric Chase, age 77, of The Fairways section of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ.

Michael was born in Newark, NJ on January 18, 1942. He was a prior resident of Monmouth County, Toms River, and the Houston area before moving to The Fairways in 2012. Michael was a retired pharmaceutical and food sales representative and a former member of the US Armed Services.

Son of the late Esther (Werner) and Joseph Chase, he is survived by his wife, Barbara Jonas Chase; his three children, Sari Chase Prat, Amy Gayle Ontiberoz, and Randi Chase Thiergart; three siblings, Ellis Chase, Brooks Hirsch, and Ralph Hirsch; a niece, Hannah Chase; five grandchildren, Brea Jennay Ontiberoz, Jordan Elizabeth Meyer, Chase Avery Thiergart, Jenna Reese Thiergart, and Lily Hayden Prat; two sons-in-law, Jeff Ontiberoz and Roger Prat; a sister-in-law, Linda R. Feinberg; a brother-in-law, Edward Feinberg; three nephews and their families, Adam Walter Feinberg, Matthew Ross Feinberg, and Benjamin Jacob Feinberg; and several other relatives.

Relatives and friends will gather at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Michael's funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the B'Nai Israel Memorial Park in Toms River, NJ.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019
