Michael "Mike" Ernest Bitterly
Princeton - Michael "Mike" Ernest Bitterly, 61, of Princeton, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. Michael was born in Red Bank, NJ. He graduated from Monmouth Regional High School in 1976. Michael was a devoted father, brother, partner, and friend to all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his parents, Paul Joseph and Catherine (Markey) Bitterly and his sister Jacqueline Meaghan. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Madeleine Bitterly, his brothers and their wives, Paul and Susan Bitterly, Gary and Debbie Bitterly, Francis and Lisa Bitterly, and eight adoring nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving partner and "warrior angel", Brandy Corbo, and her three sons who fought this battle by his side with grace, humor, faith and love.
Michael's endearing talents brought him quickly to leadership roles in his business career. At the age of 19, Mike managed one of the NJ Shore's finest restaurants as the Head Maitre'd. In his 20's he transitioned his talents to work on Wall St. and enjoyed a fulfilling career including nearly 30 years with Merrill Lynch/Blackrock. Michael retired as a Managing Director, and Global Head of BlackRock's Wealth Management Business. In addition to his responsibilities, he was a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Global Human Capital Committee as well as a member of the Board of Trustees for The Red Cross and a member of the Board of Directors for The Boys and Girls Club. Most recently in 2017, Michael founded the Princeton Redevelopment Group.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 9:00-11:30 AM at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00Noon at The Church of St. Ann, 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
Interment will be held privately.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Michael's honor to:
The Boys and Girls Club of Mercer County.
To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019