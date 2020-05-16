Michael F. Bell
Manchester Township - Michael F Bell, 73, of Manchester, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born and raised in New York City, he moved to Lakewood in 1974 and spent the last 14 years in Manchester. He was a bus mechanic for New York City Transit for 27 years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force & Retired Sgt 1st Class National Guard serving 33 years. In retirement, to keep busy, he drove a bus for the Jackson Township School Board and worked for the Ocean County Library for 10 years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peggy (West) Bell; daughter Patricia Montgomery (Scott); sons: Kevin Bell (Jennifer) & Michael Bell; brothers: Andrew Bell; James "Kevin" Bell; and grandchildren: Seaman Connor Montgomery (US Navy), Caitlyn Montgomery, Tyler Bell, Noah Bell, & Savannah Bell. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Private interment will take place at Brig Gen Wm C Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Luke's Church 1674 Old Freehold Rd Toms River, NJ 08755. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.