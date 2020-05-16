Michael F. Bell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael F. Bell

Manchester Township - Michael F Bell, 73, of Manchester, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born and raised in New York City, he moved to Lakewood in 1974 and spent the last 14 years in Manchester. He was a bus mechanic for New York City Transit for 27 years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force & Retired Sgt 1st Class National Guard serving 33 years. In retirement, to keep busy, he drove a bus for the Jackson Township School Board and worked for the Ocean County Library for 10 years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peggy (West) Bell; daughter Patricia Montgomery (Scott); sons: Kevin Bell (Jennifer) & Michael Bell; brothers: Andrew Bell; James "Kevin" Bell; and grandchildren: Seaman Connor Montgomery (US Navy), Caitlyn Montgomery, Tyler Bell, Noah Bell, & Savannah Bell. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Private interment will take place at Brig Gen Wm C Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Luke's Church 1674 Old Freehold Rd Toms River, NJ 08755. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved