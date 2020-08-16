Michael F. Migliore
Asbury Park - Michael F. Migliore, age 66 of Asbury Park, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Michael was born in Long Branch and has lived in Asbury Park since 1983. He was a flooring specialist at Home Depot in Neptune. Michael enjoyed hunting for and selling antiques at Anabell's Attic in Asbury Park and loved the beach and surfing.
He is predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Bernice Migliore and his brother Paul Migliore. Surviving are his wife of 38 years Joann Migliore; his brother and sister in law, Vincent and Deborah Migliore; two sisters and a brother in law, Mary Anne and Robert Smith and Patrice Migliore.
All services are private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2310 Route 34, Suite 1-D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
.
The family invites you to Zoom the Funeral Mass Thursday, August 20 (time to be announced) https://www.google.com/url?q=https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83507696394?pwd_Ty8xWVc1NjB2MDRNczVGNVFKUTlRdz09&sa=D&source=calendar&usd=2&usg=AOvVaw0FzQeO5_aHP5fJuFSAi9CR