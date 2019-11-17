Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ruane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael F. Ruane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael F. Ruane Obituary
Michael F. Ruane

Middletown - Ruane, Michael F. 65, of Middletown passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. He was an alumni at St. Benedicts Prep and went on to join the Elizabeth Police Department where he proudly served the community for over 44 years eventually retiring in June of 2019 as a Lieutenant. Michael was a member of the Elizabeth PBA #4 and the Elizabeth police Superior Officers Association. He was an avid reader, collector, history "buff" and most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Michael is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Agnes; a sister, Maureen Ruane and two nephews, Andrew and Brendan.

He is survived by his fiancé, Sabrina Beard; a brother, Brendan Ruane and his wife Ellen and three nephews and a niece, Alexander, Nicholas, Brian and Sara.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and a prayer service on Wednesday November 20, 2019 11:00 AM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. 07701. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

Please visit Michael's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -