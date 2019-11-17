|
Michael F. Ruane
Middletown - Ruane, Michael F. 65, of Middletown passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. He was an alumni at St. Benedicts Prep and went on to join the Elizabeth Police Department where he proudly served the community for over 44 years eventually retiring in June of 2019 as a Lieutenant. Michael was a member of the Elizabeth PBA #4 and the Elizabeth police Superior Officers Association. He was an avid reader, collector, history "buff" and most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Michael is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Agnes; a sister, Maureen Ruane and two nephews, Andrew and Brendan.
He is survived by his fiancé, Sabrina Beard; a brother, Brendan Ruane and his wife Ellen and three nephews and a niece, Alexander, Nicholas, Brian and Sara.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and a prayer service on Wednesday November 20, 2019 11:00 AM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. 07701. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.
Please visit Michael's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019