Michael F. Sullivan
Manchester, formerly of Brielle - Michael F. Sullivan, 79, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Mike was born in Trenton on February 23, 1941 and grew up in Asbury Park, NJ. After high school, Mike enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the aircraft carrier, the U.S.S Forrestal and worked on the flight deck. After discharge from active service, he was reassigned as a reservist at Lakehurst Naval Air Station. Mike married Penny Clinch on October 8, 1966 and were happily married for 53 years. After owning an electrical business, Reliable Electric, for 10 years, Mike went on to be an Electrical Inspector for Wall Township for many years before retiring. He lived in Brielle for 31 years, where he enjoyed serving his community, most notably as a fireman at the Brielle Fire Company for 48 years. Mike had a passion for NJ maritime history and enjoyed metal detecting. He spent many days combing the beaches of NJ in search of treasure from shipwrecks that dot the coastline. If you wanted to see a smile come to Mike's face, all you had to do was ask about one of "his kids."
Mike is survived by his wife, Penny (Clinch), his son Michael of Pineland, SC; his son Brian and his wife, Allison and his grandchildren Kelly and Cody; all of Point Pleasant, NJ. The Sullivan family, in keeping with the current recommendations of the CDC, will have a private burial and will celebrate Michael's life at a later date. The Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brielle Fire Company, 509 Long Street Ave, Brielle, NJ 08730. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020