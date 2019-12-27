|
Michael Fallon
Lincroft - Michael Fallon of Lincroft, NJ passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2019. Mike was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. He moved to Rumson with his family in 1974. He has lived in Lincroft since 1989.
Mike is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years Laura, his beloved children, daughter Kimberly Fallon and her fiancé Drew Kohinke, and son Michael Fallon and his fiancée, April Czekaj. He is also survived by his brothers, Jay Fallon (Donna), Mark Fallon (Eileen) and his twin brother and best friend, Jim Fallon (Deirdre). Mike is also survived by his in-laws, Laura's parents, Frank and Addie Sole, and brother, Joe (Jane) Sole. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren who always got a ton of smiles and patient encouragement from their Uncle Mike. Predeceasing Mike are his cherished parents, Jack and Louise Fallon, his dear nephew, Jack Fallon, and Mike's faithful and beloved dog Libby.
Mike graduated St. Aedan's Grammar School in Jersey City. He attended Hudson Catholic High School for his freshman year, playing football before transferring to Rumson Fair Haven High School in 1974. He played football and baseball at RFH. After graduating in 1977, Mike first worked in retail furniture delivery for Steinbach's, then in retail security for Bamberger's Department Store. One of Mike's proudest moments was when he joined his brother Jim as a State Trooper when he enlisted in the New Jersey State Police in 1983. Mike loved being a New Jersey State Trooper. This love is only exceeded by Mike's deep love and profound pride in his wife, in his children, in his brothers and in his family and friends.
Mike proudly worked as a New Jersey State Police Trooper for 29 ½ years. It was said that Mike Fallon was a Trooper's Trooper. During his career he was assigned to Road Stations in Troop C and the Organized Crime and Narcotics Units of the Investigations Section. Through hard work and perseverance, Mike rose to the rank of lieutenant. Upon his retirement, Mike worked for the state of New Jersey as an investigator for the New Jersey Department of Health.
Mike had an abiding interest in sports. A devoted Giants season ticket holder and Yankee fan, Mike played softball for many years with the State Police Central Softball Club and with the legendary Duke Street Kings Softball Club as well as the Laff Inn and IAMA teams. He won championships with all of them. Mike also enjoyed a cold beer while manning the grill, making baked ziti and his famous cheese potato dish, all while listening to Bruce Springsteen. Michael Fallon always gave the best he had, in everything he did, a true champion in life who was considered an essential contributor to every team he was on, both at work and play. His children can attest to his devotion as an amazing father and mentor, and they will cherish the times they had together forever. We will miss him, but his family thanks God that we've known him and love him.
The Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec 30 at St. James Church in Red Bank, NJ at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, NJ. Visitors will be received at John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank, NJ, Sunday, Dec 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers the Fallon Family requests donations be made to NJSP Survivors of the Triangle, 800 Denow Rd., Suite C, #385, Pennington, NJ 07534, or through their website, www.njspsott.org. Please visit Michael's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019