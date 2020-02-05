|
|
Michael Francis
Smith - Michael Francis Smith, age 99, of Belford, died Monday, February 3, 2020, at Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel, NJ. Michael was born in Kearny; he moved to Belford in 1954.
He attended Seton Hall Prep. He served honorably in the Army during World War II. He was employed by Belford Post Office, where he retired as the Assistant Postmaster. After his retirement, he worked for Foodtown Inc.as a security guard for various stores.
He is survived his by children Michael (Dianne) Smith, Jr., John Smith, Karen (Ray) Belanger, Robert (Eileen) Smith and James Smith and his Fiancé Cynthia Smayda; Grandchildren Patrick (Audra) Smith, Sean Smith, Brian (Kim) Belanger, Rob (Kristen) Smith, Michelle (Daniel) O' Sullivan, Jen (Tom) Palma, Kevin (Shannon) Smith, Kate (Alfredo) D'Addio, Ryan Smith, Kyle Smith and Lucas Smith and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 141 Navesink Ave, Highlands. Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, following the mass.
Calling hours will be Friday, February 7, from 04:00 pm-07:00 pm at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020