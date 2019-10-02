Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Roman Catholic Church
Spring Lake, NJ
More Obituaries for Michael Cassidy
Spring Lake, N.J. - Michael G. Cassidy, 60, of Spring Lake, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Mike was born in Jersey City, grew up in Iselin, and lived in Edison for over 20 years before following his dream to Spring Lake. Mike graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas HS in Edison in 1977 and Rutgers University in 1981 where he played Lightweight Football. He was a dedicated baseball umpire and a loyal fan of the New York Giants, Boston Red Sox, Jeopardy and Slurpees. Mike was a financial professional who finished his career with PNC Wealth Management and although his hard work earned him professional achievements, his greatest success and love was his family.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Kathy(Nemes), his children Tommy (Liz), Meaghan Dofflemeyer (Ryan) and Caitlin Hogan (Tom), his grandchildren Shea and Cara Cassidy, Grady and Rory Dofflemeyer and Reagan Hogan who loved their PaPa, his parents Robert and Catherine, and his siblings Colleen Gilman (Keith), Bob (Beth), Allyson Scillitani (Gerry) and John (Katie) as well as 15 nieces and nephews who adored Uncle Mike.

The family will receive friends and relatives at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hw. 35, Wall on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4-7 PM. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Catharine Roman Catholic Church,Spring Lake, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, Mike requested donations be made to at www.stjude.or or at . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019
