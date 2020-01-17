|
|
Michael G. Di Simone
Michael G. Di Simone, 84, of Whiting, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Whiting Healthcare Center. Born and raised in Newark, he lived in Little Falls before moving to Whiting in 1997. Michael was an elementary school teacher at Lafayette Street Elementary School in Newark for over 30 years retiring in 1997. He was a maître d' and bartender at Wayne Manor in Wayne, NJ for many years. Michael was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Connie Di Simone; one son, Michael Di Simone; one daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Kurt Gildehaus; two grandchildren, Abbey and Leah and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, Jan. 25th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Inurnment will follow at the chapel. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020