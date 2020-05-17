Michael G Williams



Ocean Township - Michael Gerard Williams, 57, died peacefully on May 9, 2020. Michael was a "gentle giant" who loved his family with all his heart. He grew up in Middletown, NJ and attended Middletown South High School. He loved horses and spent many hours in his young adult years working on a horse farm near his home, unless he was playing little league baseball. He also loved the beach and fishing, and could often be found along the boardwalk any time of the year. He could be loud, which was always evident when his beloved "Jets, Jets, Jets" were playing. Michael was loved by all that met him. He had a hearty laugh and large presence that could be intimidating, but once you spent a few minutes with him, you would be won over by his compassion, kindness, and mammoth hugs. Michael had a long career in landscaping and excelled at installation and design. He had an artistic eye and a green thumb that he used to improve a simple landscape into a work of art. Many homes along the Jersey Shore are more beautiful today because of his hard labor.



Michael was predeceased by his mother only three weeks prior. He is survived by his brothers Dan (Stacey), Westport, CT, Patrick (Sue) Salford, PA, and his sisters Christine (Rick) Altamonte Springs, FL, and Susan (Jack), Ocean Twp., NJ. His family is eternally grateful to Jack, who was heroic in his care of Michael over the last few years of his illness. Michael is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and life-long friends, all who have many fond memories of spending time with him.



Due to the current environment we will celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the Foundation for Alcoholism Research. Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store