|
|
Michael Guinan
Brick - Michael Guinan passed into eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family. Michael was born in Washington Heights NY and raised in Freehold. He attended St. Rose of Lima grade school, graduating from St. Joe's HS Toms River.
As a teen, Michael worked alongside his father at Van's Freehold Inn before entering into various construction and masonry work, including Monmouth Excavators. Michael recently retired in April of this year from Monmouth County Buildings and Grounds.
Michael is survived by his chosen love of 31 years, Joyce Mertineit also of Brick. He was predeceased by his loving parents, John and Arlene Guinan. He is also survived by 6 siblings: Nancy Ross, Lancaster PA; Thomas and Debbie Guinan, Holiday FL; Christopher and Missy Guinan Freehold NJ; Kathleen Ferster, Brick NJ; Theresa Guinan Bayville NJ; and Kevin Guinan, Howell NJ; including 8 loving nieces and nephews and their spouses; Jonathan, Leighann/Rick, Jill/Alex, Francis/Mackenzie, Kelly, Chelsea, Sean and Patrick, one great niece, Wren, Joyce's family, loving cousins and friends.
In his youth, Mike was known around town for his 1955 Canary Yellow Chevy. Younger siblings remember fondly hanging our heads out of the windows like mutts in the back seat, as he hit 4th gear on South Street.
He remained a car enthusiast and recently became a Jersey Jeepers Club member. He was a dedicated NY Giant football fan. You could always find Mike outdoors working in the yard/pool with his tunes on. He never missed a family party or capturing all the good times on film (disposable cameras of course). He will remain ours thru his songs, Doo Wop, The Beach Boys and Classic Rock.
Mike was known to those who loved him as a loving and supportive brother, friend and lifetime mate. Loyal, honest, kind, a hardworking and caring man who would do anything for you. You couldn't find a more decent and genuine man and he will be sorely missed by us all. Mike's contagious laugh will ring in our ears forever.
Arrangements were handled by Freeman Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will be held at Frankie Feds for family. Donations in Michael's name can be made to the foundations supporting Autism, Alzheimer's or Cancer.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 29, 2019