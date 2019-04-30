|
|
Michael H. Morgan, Sr.
- - Michael H. Morgan, Sr., 75, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Cairo, Egypt to Hanna and Fardouz (Tadros) Morgan and he had previously lived in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Rumson 25 years ago.
Michael excelled in the field of Engineering and was a leader in the industry for nearly half a century.
He is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Rick Morgan and his sister, Josephine Alin.
Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Amal (Khoury) Morgan; his sons and their spouses: John Morgan, M.D. and Jennifer of Cresskill and Michael Morgan, Jr. and Jamie of Lincroft as well as his sister, Alexandria Morgan of Brooklyn, NY; his brothers and sister in law: Philip Morgan of Toms River and James Morgan and Valentina of Old Bridge.
Also surviving are his eight beloved grandchildren: Isabella, Giselle, Michael III, Julianna, Luke, John Jr., Sophia and Brielle.
All arrangements are under the guidance of John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701. Wake hours are Wednesday, May 1st from 6:30 - 9:00 pm at St. Mina Coptic Orthodox Church, 132 NJ-34, Holmdel, NJ 07733
A Mass will be held 10:00 am Thursday, May 2nd at St. Mina's Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Staten Island, NY.
Please visit Michael's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019