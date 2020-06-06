Michael Henry Cusack
Brick - Michael Henry Cusack, 85 of Brick Twp. and formerly of Sea Girt passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Jersey Shore Medical Center, in Neptune, NJ.
Harry, as he was known to all who knew and loved him was born in Jersey City to the late Michael J. and Laurette (nee Jennings) Cusack. He resided in Sea Girt for over 30 years before moving to Brick Twp. 8 years ago. As a resident of Brick, he was a Communicant of the Church of St. Martha, Point Pleasant, NJ.
As a young man, Harry served as a lifeguard in Long Beach, NY, an Iron Worker in Jersey City and 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army. He graduated from Seton Hall University and went on to a long career with Sinclair Oil and the Standard Oil Company of Ohio.
Harry was proud of his Irish heritage and his Jersey City upbringing. He maintained strong lifelong connections with friends from Jersey City, St. Peter's Prep., Lincoln High School, Long Beach, NY and the Jersey City YMCA, where he was a champion handball player.
Following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling the United States with his wife, Loretta. He had a passion for visiting national parks and taking in the beauty of this great country. Harry loved everything about the Jersey Shore! He looked forward to his daily routine of driving the coastline from Sea Girt to Bradley Beach and back, followed by a swim at the South End Pavilion in Spring Lake. Well into his 80's, he always said he "felt like a million bucks" after doing a half-mile in the pool. He appreciated a long walk on the boardwalk in Sea Girt, where watching the waves roll in gave him an overwhelming sense of peace and satisfaction.
Harry maintained a special, 50 year relationship, with his wife, Loretta. They shared a love for food, sports, travel, life experiences and family. Aside from Harry's fanaticism for swimming, they did everything together.
Harry was very proud of all of his grandchildren and loved by them as well. He was an extreme dog lover and enjoyed walking his canine pal, Herman, around Spring Lake.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Maureen Vigna.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 39 years Loretta (nee Holowacz) Cusack, his sons Michael J. Cusack of Ipswich, MA, Marc Saeger of Lake Como, Gregg Saeger of Key Colony, FL, William Saeger of Las Vegas, NV and his daughter Laurie Herbst of Beachwood, his 9 grandchildren, and his sister Michele Conlin of Montclair.
A celebration of Harry's life will be scheduled at a future date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.