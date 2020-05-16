Michael Herman Sr.
Michael Herman, Sr.

Leonardo - Michael D. Herman, Sr., 59, passed away May 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia and his children Rachael Herman and Michael Herman, Jr. For complete obituary and condolences, visit www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals
153 Church St
Belford, NJ 07718
(732) 787-0333
