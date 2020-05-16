Michael Herman, Sr.
Leonardo - Michael D. Herman, Sr., 59, passed away May 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia and his children Rachael Herman and Michael Herman, Jr. For complete obituary and condolences, visit www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Leonardo - Michael D. Herman, Sr., 59, passed away May 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia and his children Rachael Herman and Michael Herman, Jr. For complete obituary and condolences, visit www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.