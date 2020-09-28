1/
Michael J. Boyd
Michael J. Boyd

Forked River - Michael "Chopper" John Boyd, 66, of Forked River, New Jersey, passed away on September 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born in Long Port, New Jersey, on September 6, 1954. He graduated from Central Regional High School, where he played defensive guard for his father and coach, Joseph J. Boyd. He took his football talents to Montclair State University Red Hawks and earned a Bachelor degree in Industrial Arts.

Michael was married to his high school sweetheart, Joanne Boyd (Wisniewski), on October 7, 1978and they were married for 42 years.

Michael was an Industrial Arts teacher at Manchester High School. He also owned and operated Crystal Clear Pools and was a lifeguard for the Seaside Heights Beach Patrol, a Boyd family tradition. He was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus and the St. Pius Church. Michael was a person of faith and lived life to serve others.

Michael is survived by his three children, Audrey Lynn Iovino and her husband, Jay Ronald Iovino, Joanne Boyd, and Michael Joseph Boyd; his two grandchildren Ayden Jay and Aubrey Rosalie; his four siblings, Jackie Healey, Joseph Boyd, Pam Boyd, and Mary Jo Erdman; his nieces and nephews; and the rest of his relatives and friends.

Michael is now reunited with his parents, Rosalie and Joseph James Boyd, and his wife's parents, Joseph and Francis Wisniewski. Our beloved man of the sea will be sorely missed, and

Visitors are asked to greet the Boyd family and exit the funeral home so that others may also visit. There is a limit as to the number of people allowed in the funeral home during visitation. Please visit laytons.net for additional information or to leave condolences for the family.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
