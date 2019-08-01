|
Michael J. Healy, Sr.
Middletown - Michael J. Healy Sr., 92, of Middletown, passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Corvallis, OR. Born in New York City, NY, he lived in Queens Village as a young boy, but spent the remainder of his youth living in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan. As an adult, he continued living in mid-town Manhattan before moving to Middletown in 1960 with his wife and newborn baby boy.
Michael attended St. Paul's Grammar School and Power Memorial Academy, both in NYC. After graduating the Academy in 1944, he went on to serve his country in the US Army during World War II in Japan and the Philippines before being honorably discharged. He returned to Manhattan and attended Fordham University, graduating with a B.S. in Accounting. He utilized his education in his life long career as an accountant at Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Greater NY, after having worked his way up through a variety of positions within the company. He retired in 1991 and soon began serving as a Paraprofessional with the Middletown Township School District. He was a communicant of St. Mary's R.C. Church and was a member of the Holy Name Society and VFW Post 2179, and worked for the Board of Elections. He was devoted to his family and will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years Dolores Healy (née Graf) in 2013. Michael and Dolores will be spending their upcoming 61st wedding anniversary together in heaven on August 9 after being apart for the past 5 years. He was also predeceased by his brother Francis Healy in 2010. Surviving are his loving children and their spouses: Michael Healy and Gilda of Middletown, Kathryn Healy Fitzsimmons and Brian of Middletown, and Sharyn Healy Abbes and Christian of Corvallis, OR; and the loves of his life, his 5 grandchildren: Daniel Abbes, Caroline Fitzsimmons, Trudy Abbes, and Elise and Lauren Fitzsimmons.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:30-8:30 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, August 3 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel 26 Leonardville Rd. Middletown. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Keyport.
