Michael J. Leo
Myrtle Beach, SC - Michael J. Leo rode his last ski lift to untouched trails in His heavenly kingdom as he passed away peacefully at home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on August 28th after a two-and-a-half-year courageously fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Michael was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey to loving parents Maryann Leo and John Leo. He attended and graduated from Brick Township High School in 1977 where he was an integral member of the Dragons football and track teams and is fondly remembered as a friend to anyone needing a listening ear. In 1981, Michael graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and embarked on the start of his career at Fort Monmouth. In between building his skill set, Michael could be found taking many lunch breaks with mother, Maryann at favored spot Max's.
Michael moved to California to further develop his career in Marketing for Siemens Communications and Cisco Systems. Michael established his niche in Communications through his professional journey at companies including 3Com, Acara Solutions, Acme Packet, Unify, and most recently Atos as Director UCC Global Sales. His dedication to his profession was demonstrated through his commitment to work up until his last days on this earth.
Michael had a vivacious appetite for life, loved traveling to both new places and old, including his home at the Jersey Shore. He enjoyed many motorcycle runs cross country on his Harley Davidson, collecting experiences and over one hundred Harley shirts along the way. If there was a local Porsche car show, Michael was always an active participant.
Trips home included ritualistic visits to his favorite spots for a glazed crumb bun from Muellers, to watch the sunrise at the Manasquan inlet, or pick up a slice of good ol' Jersey pizza. Michael was proud of the home he grew up in as well as the connections with friends and classmates he maintained. He was a founding member of the Brick Alumni community and planned several meetups and reunions, regardless of his home location throughout his life.
Michael was first and foremost a loving father and loyal family member. He was able to proudly watch his daughter Jacqueline graduate high school and be accepted into the University of Vermont. He was happiest spending time with his family and was always the first to whip out a camera to commemorate treasured moments. Michael's legacy will live on through his daughter Jacqueline Marie Leo, former wife Donna Cyr, his sister Debra Serafin and her husband Ed Serafin, his sister Dona Brown, four nieces, Corinne Serafin, Mikayla Serafin, Kaitlin Brown and Emilie Brown, his loving partner, Diane Lange and all of Team Leo.
A celebration of Michael's life will take place on Saturday, September 28th with a Memorial Mass held at St. Dominic's in Brick at 10:00am followed by a brief service at St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Michael's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019