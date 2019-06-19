|
|
Michael J. Norris, Sr.
Howell Twp. - Michael J. Norris, Sr., 72 of Howell Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. He was born in St. John's, New Foundland, Canada, and resided in Staten Island, NY, prior to settling in Howell Twp., 40 years ago.
Michael was a United States Army Veteran, serving as a SP5 during the Vietnam War.
He was an Owner/Operator of a McDonalds for 32 years prior to his retirement in 2012.
Michael was a communicant of the Church of St. Veronica, Howell Twp. He was also a member of the Cranbury Country Club and held the position of Chairman of the Executive Board at Ronald McDonald House.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Mary Norris; and by his son, Michael J. Norris, Jr. Michael is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan K. Norris; his daughter, Christine Norris Faughnan and her husband, Edward; his sister, Frances Norris Pettersen; his niece, Cecelia Pettersen Zappola and her husband, Anthony; his nephew, Erik Pettersen and his wife, Minerva; his grand nieces and nephews, Caitlin, and Anthony, and Matthew Zappola; his great grand nieces, Emma and Lilly; and by his best friend, Don Chin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:15 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the funeral home. His Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at the Church of St. Veronica, 4215 Rt. 9 North, Howell Twp., NJ 07731. Interment will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, 1610 Allenwood Rd., Wall Twp., NJ 07719. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 131 Bath Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019