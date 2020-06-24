Michael J. O'Connor
Michael J. O'Connor

West Long Branch - Michael J. O'Connor, 77, of West Long Branch, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He was born in Camden and lived in Monmouth Beach before moving to West Long Branch 48 years ago.

He retired in 2005 as a salesman for Straub Motors in Keyport. Prior to that, he worked at Downes Pontiac in Matawan.

He served in the US Navy and was a communicant and usher of Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. Jerome Church) in West Long Branch and a member of the NJIPMS.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Dorothy O'Connor.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Joan; son, Patrick O'Connor; daughters, Tara and her husband Brian Green and Erin O'Connor; 2 sisters, Ann and Mary O'Connor and 2 grandchildren, Jasmine Gomez and Aron Green.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from noon to 2 pm Saturday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. As per the imposed NJ State regulations, there will now be a maximum of 30 persons allowed in the funeral home at one time. Face protection is required as well as social distancing. Thank you for your understanding and your cooperation. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
