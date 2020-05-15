Michael J. Romano
1943 - 2020
Michael J. Romano

Farmingdale - Michael J. Romano, 77, of Farmingdale, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at Meridian Health Care in Wall. Michael was born on March 24, 1943 in Bayonne, where he grew up. After marriage, Michael and his wife, Adelaide, started their family in Bayonne, before settling in Hazlet, where they raised their children. In the early 1990's, he settled in Farmingdale. Before his retirement, Michael was a Battalion Chief for the Bayonne Fire Department and was also a Councilman in Farmingdale for many years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Dominick and Mildred (Manno) Romano, his beloved wife, Adelaide (Conway) Romano and his brother-in-law, Jack Mieczkowski. Michael is survived by his loving children, Michele Romano of Hazlet, and Paul Romano of Hazlet, his dear siblings, Charles Romano and his wife, SueAnn, and Lois Mieczkowski and many cherished nieces and nephews. Michael is also survived by his long-time companion, Betty Larkin, Betty's children, Brian and Cari, and her grandson, Alex. Michael will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Michael's wishes, he will be privately cremated. Memorial contributions in loving memory of Michael to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. To donate, please visit, www.stjude.org. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
