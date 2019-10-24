|
|
Michael J Simonetti Jr
Lakewood - Michael J Simonetti Jr 68 of Lakewood passed away peacefully Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born, raised and resided in Brooklyn for most of his life, he moved to the Fairways of Lake Ridge in Lakewood 6 years ago. He graduated Nazareth High School in 1968 and completed three years of education at Brooklyn College. He began his career at the New York City Transit Authority as a Bus Operator in 1973, where he met his lifelong friend, Mike Hayes, working his way up to Assistant Chief Transportation Officer before retiring in 2006 after 33 years of service. He had a passion for aviation, classic cars and space exploration, enjoyed watching movies, listening to Springsteen, and riding his motorcycle and Corvette. He loved his home and being retired at the Fairways and travelling, especially to Lake George. Predeceased by his mother, Rita Finamore Simonetti and his father, Michael Simonetti Sr. Surviving are his loving wife of 18 years, Lisa (Peragino), son, Michael III and his sister, Joan Coppolino & her husband Joseph and their children, Marla & Dean Coppolino. Visitation is Sunday & Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Tuesday 10:30 AM at St Luke's Church, Toms River with chapel service to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019