Michael J. Slane
Brick - Michael J. Slane, 83, of Brick passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick after a long illness and complications of Covid-19 with his wife and daughter by his side. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Emily (Fournier); brother, Robert Slane; sister, Emily Iannaccone; and a niece, Megan Slane. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Slane (Mitchell); his son, Steven and his wife, Lori; daughter, Karen Mittler and her husband, Lance; 5 grandsons, sister-in-law, Beverly Slane and 10 nieces and nephews.
His greatest happiness in life were his wife, son and daughter and their families. He was proud of his 5 grandsons Sean, Zachary, and Patrick Slane and Robert and Christopher Mittler as well as being a part of their lives and activities. He was also blessed with many caring friends of 60 years or more, celebrating important events and vacationing together in Ireland, Alaska, Jackson Hole, cruises and motor trips throughout many parts of our country. He loved his extended family in-laws (the Kennedy's and Mittler's) and the new friends he met in Brick.
Michael was born and raised in Cranford; he raised his children there as well. Michael served in the NJ National Guard and was a proud member of the Rahway Elks, donating his time to several projects. Michael retired from Petro Extrusion Technologies in Kenilworth. After retiring, he and his wife moved to the Greenbriar II Community and joined as a member of the Architectural Committee for several years. He enjoyed woodworking and loved giving his creations to his grandsons as well as watching the NY Football Giants.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Ocean Medical Center along with the Brick First Aid who supported him many times throughout his long illness. A memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
May he rest in peace. Every day is a victory!