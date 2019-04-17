|
Michael J. Whitam
Toms River - Michael J. Whitam, 52, of Toms River, passed away Friday April 12, 2019 in, Toms River.
Michael lived in Rahway for over 40 years before moving to Toms River in 2008.
Mr. Whitam was self employed as a photographer and was well known throughout the State of NJ for assisting local Fire Departments in investigations by providing images he captured while at the scene. Michael's photography appeared in the Newark Star Ledger, The Home, News Tribune and Asbury Park Press on a regular basis throughout the years. He was an honorary member of the Rahway FMBA and was a 20 year member of the Rahway First Aid Squad.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed crabbing in the Barnegat Bay.
He was a communicant of St. Mary's RC Church, Rahway.
Mike was a 1984 graduate of Rahway High School were he played on the Varsity Soccer Team. He was a supporter of the Florida Gator's Football team, The Los Angeles Rams, the San Diego Padres and The New York Rangers.
He was predeceased by his father Frank R Whitam and his mother Kathryn (Romond) Whitam. Surviving are two brothers, Frank Whitam and Paul Whitam of Whiting, his sister Donna Whitam of Phoenicia, NY, he was also loved by several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be private.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday April 19, 2019 from 6-7 PM in the Pettit-Davis Funeral Home 371 West Milton Ave. Rahway, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019