Michael J. Williams
Hazlet - Michael Joseph Williams, 65, of Abbeville, SC, formerly of Hazlet, NJ, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home. He was preceded by his parents Raymond Williams & Joan O'Neill Williams and his brother, Robert Williams. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Shirley; a son, Scott Williams, his wife Lauren and their children Benjamin and Lillian of Natick, MA; a daughter, Melanie Williams of Jersey City, NJ; a sister, Elizabeth DeSantis and her husband Michael of Fair Haven, NJ. He is also survived by many loving family & friends. He will also be missed by his beloved cat, Riley. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9:30AM - 11:30AM at the Laurel Funeral Home, 201 Laurel Ave., Hazlet Township, NJ 07734. Michael was a supporter of the American Legion & National Arbor Day foundation if you'd like to make a donation in his honor. Visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net for further information and condolences.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019