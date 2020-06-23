Michael James Crisalli
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael James Crisalli

Brick -

Michael James Crisalli, 69 of Brick passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his wife by his side. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Matawan before moving to Brick thirty- nine years ago.

He was a Stock Room Supervisor for Air Cruisers Company in Wall, NJ for many years. Michael was a communicant of St. Anthony of Claret Church, Lakewood and was a former member of St. Anthony's Knights of Columbus.

Surviving is his wife Angela Russo Crisalli and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held Friday June 26th from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick, NJ. A Graveside Service will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Anthony Claret Church, 780 Ocean Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved