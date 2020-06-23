Michael James Crisalli



Brick -



Michael James Crisalli, 69 of Brick passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his wife by his side. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Matawan before moving to Brick thirty- nine years ago.



He was a Stock Room Supervisor for Air Cruisers Company in Wall, NJ for many years. Michael was a communicant of St. Anthony of Claret Church, Lakewood and was a former member of St. Anthony's Knights of Columbus.



Surviving is his wife Angela Russo Crisalli and numerous nieces and nephews.



Viewing will be held Friday June 26th from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick, NJ. A Graveside Service will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Anthony Claret Church, 780 Ocean Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701.









