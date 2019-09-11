|
|
Michael John
Long Branch - Michael John, 85 of Long Branch, passed away on Saturday September 7, 2019 at home. Michael loved classical music, the ocean, fishing, traveling, people and reading the holy Bible. He had a great spirit and was full of laughter. Visitation will be Thursday September 12th at 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019