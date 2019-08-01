|
Michael John Ferriole
Newark - Michael John Ferriole, 39, of Newark died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. He was born in Newark and had resided in Freehold.
He was an automobile mechanic for Ventura Motors, Newark. Prior to that he was a mechanic for Berky's Auto Service, Freehold Township for 14 years.
He loved spending time with his son, Michael and working on cars.
He was predeceased by his mother, Sharon Ferriole, in 2017.
Surviving are his wife, Amanda Hope Ferriole; two sons, Michael G. and Jaxson R. Ferriole; his father, Robert Ferriole; a brother, Robert Ferriole; a sister, Heather Offhaus; an aunt, Marie Ferriole; four nieces; and three nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Integrity House (https://integrityhouse.org/donate/) or donations care of the family for an fund to be established for his sons' education would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 1, 2019