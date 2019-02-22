|
|
Michael John Scalzo
Long Branch - Michael John Scalzo, age 60 of Long Branch, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home. Mike was born in Long Branch and was a life resident. He worked in the produce industry for many years before retiring and at FDM Dorm, Inc. in Oceanport helping troubled teenage boys. He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.
He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Scalzo. Surviving are his wife of 11 years, Wendy Bryant Scalzo; his daughter and son in law Nicole and Michael Decker; step-children, Kiara Palmatier, Leigha Malone and Matthew Taylor; his mother, Bernita Scalzo; two brothers and sisters in law, Anthony and Peggy Jo Scalzo, Chet and Diane Scalzo; his sister and brother in law, Louise and Henry Schroeck and two grandchildren, Juliette and Branden Decker.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Monday; 9:30 am from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019