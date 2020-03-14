|
Michael Joseph Honschke
Toms River - Michael Joseph Honschke age 91 of Toms River, NJ formerly of Brooklyn NY passed away on March 11, 2020 at 2:25 pm at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Uncle. Mike was a World War II era veteran of the US States Army serving in the Phillipine Islands. Mike successfully operated a working class bar in Brooklyn NY for over 30 years before retiring to Toms River, NJ.
Mike is predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Fagie. He leaves behind daughter and son in law Robert and Dorothy Lake of Matawan NJ, daughter and son in law Dr. Michael and Michelle Korzen of Ossining NY, and son and daughter in law Neil and Leslie Honschke of Toms River NJ. Mike also leaves behind 8 adoring grandchildren and their spouses; Daniel Lake, Freddi Lake, Bryan and Raissa Korzen and Emmet, Kelly Korzen, Jesse Korzen, Scott and Allison Rappaport, Tyler Honschke and Leah Christians, Jake and Robin Honschke, who will always love and remember their Poppy.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020