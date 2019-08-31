|
|
Michael Kalucki
Lanoka Harbor - Michael J. Kalucki, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Community Medical Center. Michael was born in 1949 and was and raised in Bloomfield. He and his family moved to Lacey Township in 1989. Michael was a graduate of Bloomfield H.S. and Rutgers Newark where he was named athlete of the year in 1969. He received 8 varsity letters and was the captain of the baseball and golf teams. After serving honorably for 6 years in the NJ national guard, Michael worked for 45 years in the group insurance industry for Mutual Benefit Life and AIG. He was an avid scuba diver.
He is survived by his wife Lisa (Falcone) of 30 years, his two sons Brian (Tina) and Michael, his two brothers Patrick (MaryJo) and Moose (Lisa). Michael is also survived by his beloved dog Chester.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3 until time a service at 5:30pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 31, 2019