Howell - Michael Kristopher Erhard passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020, at the age of 36. Kris was born in an ambulance on June 14, 1983 in Eatontown, New Jersey. He was a true artist in every aspect of his life. Kris was a tattoo artist from the age of 19 , over the years he worked with many other artists at various different shops.

Kris was survived by his mother and step father, Susan and Guy McKelvey, his sister and her husband, Tara and Jarrad Jones, his nephew and neice Oliver and Daphne, and many friends who became family along the way. He was predeceased by his father, Michael Erhard in 2006.

Kris was a private person and was comfortable being alone, but he attracted and impacted many people. He was spiritually deep and very knowledgable on so many topics and levels. Kris didn't vacation, he traveled. He loved our Earth and found peace exploring in nature. He would leave alone to other countries to experience the life of their native people. Kris was a creator, he enjoyed listening to and making music. He hand built musical instruments, unique tattoo machines, and enjoyed wood work. He was an artist since childhood and produced thousands of original peices that are all over our world. Kris was a humble, soulful, unusually special person and will be missed very deeply.

Private family burial will be held this week. Public memorial will be announced by his mother at a later date




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
