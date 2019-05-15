|
|
Michael L. Conneen
Point Pleasant Borough - Michael Lawrence Conneen, passed away at Willow Springs Rehabilitation Center on Monday May 13, 2019 at the age of 75.
Born in Philadelphia, Mike spent his early years there, and his teenage years in Ridgewood, NJ.
After his marriage in 1965 to Rita "Kelly" Kells Conneen, they lived in North Jersey before moving for many years to the Medford area in South Jersey, followed by corporate moves to Cincinnati, Atlanta, and Chicago before moving to Point Pleasant, NJ, 31 years ago.
Mike spent his entire career in the floor covering industry, starting in carpet sales for various retailers and manufacturers, eventually moving into the hardwood flooring industry. He worked for West Point Pepperell, Berven Floors, Shaw Floors, Robbins Hardwood Flooring, and finally rising to Vice President of sales for Teragren Bamboo flooring. He retired from Teragren in 2009.
Mike was a devoted husband, father to one daughter, Erin Kate Conneen Smithouser, son-in-law William Smithouser, and grandfather to Jack and Emmett Smithouser, all of whom survive him along with his wife "Kelly".
An avid fisherman and boater for many years, Mike spent more than a dozen years as a member of the Manasquan Dojo for Aikido, an activity he truly enjoyed. He loved Ocean City, NJ and spent every summer there as a boy. For the past decade he and Kelly spent vacations there with their family.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and William Conneen, a baby sister, Patricia Ann, and grandparents Ethel and David Whitelaw and Michael and Rose Conneen.
Services will be held at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick, NJ on Saturday, May 18th from 3PM to 7PM with a prayer service at 6:30PM. Cremation will be private. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 15, 2019