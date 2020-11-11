Michael L. Trucillo
Colts Neck - Michael L. Trucillo, 43, of Colts Neck died at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank on Monday Nov. 9th.
Michael was born in Belleville, NJ, and raised in Aberdeen. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, Lincroft, Marymount College, Manhattan, and received his JD from Brooklyn Law School. He was a partner in the law firm, Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgard & Smith in the Newark office. Michael specialized in transportation insurance defense.
He was a fan of the New Jersey Red Bulls and the Premier Soccer League. Michael enjoyed playing golf in Monmouth County as well as at Kiawah Island, SC. Michael enjoyed nothing more than to spend time around his home with his family.
Surviving is his wife Suzanne Scott; their son Michael Liam Trucillo; his parents, Denise and Louis Trucillo, Johns Island, SC and his brother Louis Trucillo, III, James Island, SC.
Visitation Thursday, Nov. 12th 3:00-7:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel.
To share a favorite memory of Michael or send a message of condolence please visit his page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
In order to accommodate all of Michael's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting so that all guests are able to safely pay their respects. COVID 19 regulations require masks and social distancing.